Karan Johar 50th birthday

Karan Johar completes half a century on planet Earth today, 25th May, and the filmmaker has pulled out all the stops to make it an affair to remember. From what we've heard, the Karan Johar birthday party is going to be a spectacular event that's should leave everyone awestruck. An entire floor has apparently been booked at the prestigious Yash Raj Studios, with the theme being all-red and the decor boasting an extravagant set-like design, complete with a bountiful of red roses. Coming to the dress code, the guests have been requested to keep it to “black and bling”. So, who all will be attending the Karan Johar birthday bash. Well, you're in luck because we've landed our hands on the expected 'Karan Johar 50th birthday party guest list'. Check it out below: