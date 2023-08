Kangana Ranaut blames Karan Johar after Priyanka Chopra spoke about being cornered in the industry.

In one of her interviews, Priyanka Chopra shocked everyone by claiming that she was cornered in the industry and thus left for Hollywood. Kangana blamed KJo for the same and said PC was ignored due to her closeness with Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan didn't like her, so KJo made her feel left alone.