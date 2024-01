Karan Johar is making headlines for his upcoming projects and more

Not just for Koffee with Karan 8 and the juicy gossip, not for getting trolled every day or praising Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Karan Johar is making headlines for a lot of other reasons. He has been opening up on trolling culture, sharing anecdotes from movie sets, spilling tea on personal lives and also confessing some underhanded techniques for some positive clout for his films. Talking about films, it seems Karan Johar is on a spree of reuniting with his actors. Let's check out what all projects he has in the pipeline so far. A lot of them haven't been announced yet and were found on IMDb.