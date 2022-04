Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Netflix Head Bela Bajaria

Karan Johar is known to host fabulous parties. Last evening, he hosted one for Netflix Head Bela Bajaria. To celebrate her birthday, Karan Johar planned a lavish bash that was attended by many biggies of Bollywood. The names include stars like Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh and others. The divas made sure to dress up to T for the party. Check out their pictures here.