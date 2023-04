Celebs who are parents to twins

Not everyone is lucky to be blessed with twins. They add double the joy to their family and especially to their parents. It is fortuitous to have similar-looking kids at the same time. There are several celebrities who were joyous in welcoming twins. Preity Zinta who married to Gene Goodenough announced the happy news through social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar too is a single parent to twins. Here we have mentioned a few celebrities who are gifted with twins. Scroll down