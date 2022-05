Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning at Karan Johar's 50 birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for silver outfit for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The actress looked stunning in it, and she surely knows how to carry such dresses. Bebo is Karan's best friend, and her presence was totally expected at the party. She was accompanied by her hubby Saif Ali Khan. Both of them looked damn good, but we have to say Kareena stole the show.