Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor with mom Neetu Kapoor at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash together. Everyone expected that Alia and Ranbir will make an appearance together at Karan's party. But, the actress is not in town as she is busy shooting for her Hollywood project. However, we loved what Ranbir and Neetu were wearing, and the mother-son duo surely grabbed everyone's attention.