Image credit: Instagram

Karan Johar welcoming kids through surrogacy

Karan Johar welcomed Yash And Roohi through surrogacy in 2017. He was slammed by a user for keeping them away from mother's love. He replied, Ma’m!! With all due respect! Get a life! There are larger issues the country is combatting at the moment and it can very well do without your narrow mindedness! My babies are being LOVED and that’s all that matters...and FYI they have a mother!! My mother! Get it!