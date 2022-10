Karan Kundrra birthday

It's Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra's birthday today. Yes, you read that right. Karan Kundrra turns 38, can you believe it? The handsome hunk of TV has been ruling hearts ever since he entered the industry. Apart from a massive female fan-following, acting chops and diverse roles, Karan Kundrra is known for her Punjabi jatt personality and also his love life. The actor has been a part of controversies as well but has maintained his distance and refrained from adding fuel to the fire. Having said that, Karan is quite savage and loves giving it back to the trolls. But none of that today, here's a look at Karan Kundrra's love life and heartbreaks.