Tejaswwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra at Nishant Bhat's birthday bash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. Since then they have become the hottest couple in town. TejRan, as they are fondly known by their fans, leave no opportunity to flaunt their love in public. Just yesterday we saw them cuddling as cameras went clickety click. Later in the evening, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra made their presence felt at Nishant Bhat's birthday bash.