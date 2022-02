Image credit: Viral Bhayani / Instagram

Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tajsswi Prakash started dating each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Their fans call them TejRan and from their romance to nok-jhok, everything made it to the headlines when they were inside the house. After the season ended, Karan and Teja have been spotted together many times, but recently, Karan was spotted at the airport alone. Reportedly, he is going for Afsana Khan’s wedding. However, TejRan fans are missing Tejasswi a lot.