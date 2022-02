Karan Kundrra looks so fashionable

With summers setting in, Karan Kundrra has dished out the perfect summer goals for all the young men out there. Karan Kundrra has totally rocked the summer semi-formal look. In one of the pics, he is wearing a blue floral suit with a blue shirt. In the other one, he has worn a jacket – pants set with an orange tee. Both the outfits are made of linen. It takes a great frame to don linen and he does it so effortlessly. Karan Kundrra is also making news for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The two have set social media on fire. TejRan fans simply dote on them. Take a look at the pics…