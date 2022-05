Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's PDA makes us blush

Tejasswi Prakash went to the Mumbai airport to receive Karan Kundrra who got back from Delhi. He had gone for a fashion week where he was one of the showstoppers. The actor gave his ladylove a kiss as soon as he spotted her. The paps were teasing him non-stop saying that he had a surprise in store on his return. The handsome hunk looked happy seeing her. Later, she took a number of pics of the paparazzi. The couple are known for their unabashed PDA and this kiss was a proof of the same. Take a look at the pics…