Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash wedding

Well, recently, while talking to E-Times, Karan opened up about getting married to Teja. He said, “As far as marriage is concerned, madam ke pass time kahan hai. (laughs). Har interview mein woh mere upar phenk deti hai and now I will be putting it on to her. The funny part is that our parents meet each other more than us as they have more time. But we are going with the natural progression as of now.”