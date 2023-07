Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash snapped in the city

After such a long time were Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash snapped in the city together. It was indeed a happy moment for all TejRan fans. The two began dating inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and have been together ever since. Their relationship is going on stronger than ever. Karan and Tejasswi are much in love and it's just growing. It was proven to the naysayers again as Karan dropped by to pick up his lady love from a salon.