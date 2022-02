Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash indulge in some PDA on Naagin 6 sets

Karan Kundrra headed to the sets of Naagin 6 to watch the first episode with Tejasswi Prakash. It looks like they are now headed for a celebratory dinner date. The actress changed into a pretty floral dress while Karan Kundrra looked cute in denims and a red jacket. The couple posed for the paparazzi. In the pics, we can see that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash cannot just let go of one another. From holding hands to keep him keeping his arms around her waist and escorting her in the car, Karan Kundrra looks besotted and how. Tejasswi Prakash also flashed a dazzling smile at the paps. Take a look…