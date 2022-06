Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 fame and IT couple have been going strong and are madly in love with each other. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash may be busy with their hectic schedules but they sure make time for each other. Not to forget, the number of times they are snapped together in and around the sets of their respective TV shows. While the TejRan squad is huge, there are also some who don't like them at all. A lot of netizens have called their PDA and their relationship fake. Yet, the two lovebirds don't let this negativity affect and get them. Karan Kundrra recently reacted to the trolls who called their PDA fake. He had a savage response saying that for him and Teja those who love them matter to them and not the trolls. He doesn't give two hoots about the trolls. And not just Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, there are a lot of other celebrity couples who get trolled for 'fake PDA', as per the netizens.