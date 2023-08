Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have a massive fan following. The couple have been loved in Bigg Boss 15. The two met in the show and fell in love. It was a beautiful love story to watch and #TejRan has a different fan base now. They are still together and going strong. Their lovey dovey pictures are pure #couplegoals. It is always a treat to watch them together for events and functions. They often speak to the paparazzi as well.