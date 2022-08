Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya lock lips on their first wedding anniversary in London

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar jetted off to London for their first wedding anniversary and shared a passionate kiss. Rahul wrote, Happy 1st anniversary my love 1 year has passed by and so fast i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together. #DisHul (sic).