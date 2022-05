Karan Mehta Nisha Rawal case

Last year in shocking news cases, Nisavha Rawal and Karan Mehra parted ways. The two had an ugly separation. Nisha made several serious and shocking allegations about Karan Mehra. The Yeah Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, however, chose to stay mum. He did speak but not much. Over the last couple of months, Karan Mehra has been silently battling it out. He has been gathering proof and has now made a shocking allegation against the Lock Upp contestant. Yes, you read that right. Scroll down to read what Karan accused Nisha of.