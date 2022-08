Karan Mehra - Nisha Rawal marital crisis: Kashmera Shah reveals what alleged boyfriend Rohit Sathia told her after the incident at the spot

Kashmera Shah said that she met Rohit Sathia at their place, and he narrated how Nisha Rawal was locked in a room and hit against a wall. It seems the actress kept quiet all through. Kashmera Shah asked Sathia if he was an eye witness, but he said that he did not see the incident of the alleged assault. The actress said she asked him how did he see Karan Mehra hitting his wife if the door was locked and he was outside. Kashmera Shah said that she did not believe that Nisha Rawal was a victim of battery and sensed gadbad. She said she felt Karan Mehra was innocent. Kashmera Shah said that Rohit Sathia came to her and lamented that things had gone so wrong between such a perfect couple. When Kashmera Shah said that the truth would have been captured in the CCTV camera of the room, Sathia said that it was shut off. She said it was another red flag. It seems the actress again refused any money from Kashmera Shah. Also Read - Karan Mehra reveals his CONFIDENTIAL birthday plans to BollywoodLife exclusively in this video