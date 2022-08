Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal marital crisis SHOCKER: Rohit Satia talks about the car issue

Rohit Satia has said that he has been Nisha Rawal's staunch supporter all through. He says he has worked to get her justice. He said the accusations hurled by the couple on one another are ambiguous but his name has been dragged in a defamatory manner. He says his image is tarnished. Rohit Satia said that he is consulting his lawyers and might hold a press conference soon. He said that Nisha Rawal's car was gifted to her on their first wedding anniversary. He said Nisha Rawal left it at his sister's place. He has maintained that he is not using it.