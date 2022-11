Happy Birthday Karan Patel: Here is how the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star found love

​Love him or hate him, Karan Patel is one of the most highly paid and power-packed actors of Indian TV. He has lived most of his characters who have separate fan bases. Karan Patel has been happily married to Ankita Bhargava since 2015. Their marriage was not an easy ride. Rumours of a divorce began doing the rounds from 2016 itself. But the couple tided through and are now proud parents to Meher. In his life, Karan Patel was linked to a number of women. From faking a love affair to two-timing allegations, reports of his love life have been as sensational as his onscreen characters. Here is a rewind...