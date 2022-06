Image credit: Instagram

Karan V Grover marries Poppy Jabbal

Udaariyaan and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame actor Karan V Grover has tied the knot with his long-time actress girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. The wedding took place in Himachal Pradesh, amidst some scenic mountains. Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal’s wedding was a close-knit affair and away from the media hustle and hustle. Karan and Poppy’s friend and actress Shama Sikander shared some pictures from the wedding on her gram. Let’s have a dekko at the newly married duo and their wedding pics.