Iqbal Khan

Star Bharat’s new show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho has a new take on love. On the show, Iqbal Khan will play a handsome and self-made entrepreneur. He said in an interview, “The show Na Umra ki Seema Ho is a breath of fresh air with regards to television content. For me it’s something very different as it’s primarily about love, but a unique kind. My character is a very real one and an inspiration for me. We are going to be breaking lots of stereotypes with this show. You’ll get to see that for yourself. I’m very excited to be a part of this show.”