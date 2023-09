Villains of Telly town

TV shows have always been close to our hearts. We all love the heroes and the heroines. The main characters on the show are always the favourite. But sometimes, the villains also get a special place in our hearts. Television shows have got so many amazing villains that won hearts with their powerful performances on-screen. Recently, Saubhagyavati Bhava makers confirmed the show’s return with a promo. The show was loved by many mainly for the villain of the show. Yes, it was all mostly for Viraj Dobriyal. Just like him, many villains of TV shows have a separate fan base.