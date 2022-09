Kareena Kapoor bikini pics

It is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday today, 21st September. The gorgeous lady turns 41 years of age. And along with her superhit movies and well-received performances, Kareena Kapoor has also been known for her scintillating bikini shots both in movies and real life, too. She’s been one of the hottest ever in Bollywood and continues to be so. So, as a Kareena Kapoor birthday special, let’s take a trip down memory lane with her most stunning bikini pics…