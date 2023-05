Star kids who debuted together

The film industry always welcomes newcomers with open hands. So many movies release every year and come across some fresh faces. Several star kids have also stepped in movies following the footsteps of their parents. Well, a lot of them have made their debuts film together but some have tasted success. From Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor featured in their first film together. Here is a list of star kids who made their first on-screen appearance together.