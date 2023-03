Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor at Malaika Arora’s mom birthday

It was a star-studded night as Malaika Arora hosted a 70th birthday bash for her mother Joyce Arora. Malika Arora and Amrita Arora surprised their mother with a heartwarming celebration by inviting their close friends and family members. Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor attended the grand birthday celebration. They arrived twining in black dresses at their BFF Malaika Arora’s mom's birthday. The duo gave sisters goals as they arrived at the party in all-black outfits. Saif Ali Khan was also present at the happy occasion and accompanied his wife.