Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan look royal in every frame

Kareena and Saif are the latest celebs who joined the Red Sea Film Festival 2022. The fest was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi, and more popular celebs who set the red carpet on fire with their presence. Both, Kareena and Saif raised the temperature soaring with their hotness and slayed in style. Also Read - Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta takes inspiration from Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty [Exclusive]