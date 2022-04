Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler Jeh snapped in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second-born Jeh Ali Khan have grabbed headlines for his cuteness. Just a couple of days ago, Jeh and Kareena's pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding went viral. And now, the little man was snapped out and about in the city with her dearest momma. The paparazzi snapped Jeh's pictures which turned out to be sunkissed ones. And they are so adorable that fans can't stop gushing over him.