Malaika Arora at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older yesterday. Obviously, a bash was held at her and Saif Ali Khan's residence to celebrate her day. It wasn't a big-fat Bollywood affair though and only a handful of celebrities were invited to the bash. Bebo's closest friends were papped entering her residence. Malaika Arora who is bestest friends with Bebo added up glamour to the bash in a black bodycon dress. She looked ravishing and sizzling as ever as she paired her midi-black dress with high-heels.