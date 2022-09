Happy birthday, Bebo!

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today (September 21). The 42-year-old hottie will be celebrating her special day with her family. To get the celebrations started, we bring to you Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures with her two adorable sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena is head over heels in love with her sons and her pictures prove the same.