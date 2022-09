Image credit: Google

When Kareena Kapoor Khan called Katrina Kaif her sister-in-law

In season 4, Kareena was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor who was at that time dating Katrina Kaif. But, Ranbir and Katrina had not openly spoken up about their relationship then. However, when Karan asked Kareena that if on gun point she is forced to have a gay encounter with who would she prefer, Bebo's answered shocked one and all. She said, "I will be more comfortable with my sister-in-law, so I will say Katrina Kaif."