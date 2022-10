Ranveer Singh

The actor is ever ready to party and does not require any reason to celebrate. He is the life of every party that he goes. He is often seen at the major B-town parties in his ever-cool and unique avatar. Although, Deepika Padukone is not often seen partying with him, he does not mind at all. Also Read - Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna REVEALS what she would like to steal from Alia Bhatt [Exclusive]