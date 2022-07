Famous Bollywood star kids

The words “star kids” and “nepotism” have become the most maligned terms for Bollywood, and unjustifiably so, over the past couple of years, so much so that the using then within industry circles is almost now frowned upon. Truth be told though, all but a handful of star kids have truly made it over the year, and even a lesser number managed to surpass the popularity of their parents. Check out the ones like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn and others who achieved this rare feat...