Kareena Kapoor Khan at the pre-wedding of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is the most-talked-about thing right now. The Brahmastra duo got married in an intimate ceremony at RK's home in Bandra. The wedding was attended by family members and the near-dear ones from Alia and Ranbir's lives. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akansha Rajan Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan amongst others were a part of the much-awaited union of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, as always, the one to steal the show after the bride was none other than Bollywood's forever DIVA, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress looked just gorgeous on the haldi and Mehendi and on the wedding day as well. Here's Bebo's look from the Haldi ceremony. She looks like a princess, doesn't she?