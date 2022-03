Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala in Maldives

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala are currently in Maldives enjoying their beach vacation. Natasha took to Instagram to share pictures from there and she captioned it as, “Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies — a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! @kareenakapoorkhan.” Well, the pictures shared by Natasha are beautiful and will surely make you feel like taking a vacation right away.