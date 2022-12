Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the youngest daughter of famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt is the elder sister of Alia and is a successful screenwriter. Both have been quite successful in their respective fields and have worked hard to achieve the kind of success they have now. Alia is however one of the most popular and she started working as a child artist. She got her first Bollywood break with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Since then there has been no looking back. She was last seen in Darlings and Brahmastra.