Kareena Kapoor Khan

Of late, a lot of rumours about Bollywood divas and pregnancies are going viral. Recently, rumours had it that Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant for the third time. If was after a few pictures from her latest vacation to London went viral. In the pictures, fans could spot a baby bump and thus, the rumours of her being pregnant. But she set the record straight. Taking to her Insta stories, she stated that she is not pregnant and her bump is the effect of pasta and wine. She joked that Saif Ali Khan says he has already contributed a lot to country's population.