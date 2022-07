Bollywood celebrity stylish and how much they charge per project

Bollywood celebs have hired stylist to look amazing in their outfits. The celebrity stylist help Bollywood celeb amp up their fashion by gviing them unique look and extravagant lifestyle. Here is a list of celebrity stylists who desing unique looks for the stars and the amount they charge per project will leave you stunned. Mohit Rai Mohit Rai is a stylist who looks after celebs including Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more. Tghese celebs rely on Mohit for his fashion advise. Mohit reportedky charges Rs. 1 lakh per project. Tanya Ghavri Bollywood celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri B-Town celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and more. Reportedly, she charges Rs. 2 lakhs per day. Anaita Shroff Adajania Anaita Shroff Adajania looks after Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif. The actress reportedly charges Rs. 1 lakh per project. Narendra Kumar Narendra Kumar styles actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra etc. He repotedly charges between Rs. 60 lakh to Rs. 1 crore per year. Allia al Rufai Allia al Rufai is the brain behind styling ravishing looks for Nargis Fakhri, Anushka Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor among others. Reportedly, she charges Rs. 1 lakh per project. Shaleena Nathani Shaleena Nathani styles Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and many more celebs. She reportedly charges between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 1 lakh. Aastha Sharma Aastha Sharma styles celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. She reportedly charges Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 5 lakhs.