Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan airport spotting

Kareena Kapoor Khan had to board an early morning flight today, 3rd October, to an as yet undisclosed location with no idea in the media about whether her trip was for work or pleasure. However, it’s Kareena Kapoor, and no matter how early her flight may be, it’s no surprise that she landed at the airport looking fresh as a daisy. She was accompanied by younger son Jeh Ali Khan and his nanny and the shutterbugs went crazy spotting them together. Check out their pics below: