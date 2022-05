Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with other celebs was seen at Karisma Kapoor’s dinner party. Their outfits reminded us of the Met Gala 2022 which was held recently. As you might be aware, the yearly event is known for celebs wearing weird outfits. Here’s a look at some pics of celebs at Karisma’s party.