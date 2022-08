Alia Bhatt spoke about facing casual sexism

Alia Bhatt who lashed out at the reports and claims of taking rest during her pregnancy opened up about facing actual sexism in general. In one of her interactions, he revealed I think from time to time I have faced that — casual sexism. Many times I would not notice it. When I think back now because I am so much more aware of it, it just makes so much sense as ‘oh my god that was such a sexist comment, or that I was a subject of extreme misogyny at that moment.