Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is the first ever movie that Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected in her career. Bebo was offered the lead role but she didn't sign up and it then went up to Ameesha Patel. The romance musical was a blockbuster hit but Kareena is glad that she is not a part of the film because according to her director Rakesh Roshan specifically gave more attention to his son Hrithik Roshan.