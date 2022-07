Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected these blockbuster movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan had once quoted as saying, There is no heroine like me who has left more films than I have, and given them on a platter to everybody and said go do it. And that's how she rejected some of the biggest blockbuster movies that went into Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra's kitty. Take a look.