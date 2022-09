Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

The parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted together and their appearance left netizens wondering if they had a fight. The couple were in the car and did not even look at the paps who were clicking them from outside. Also Read - Aamir Khan Productions apologises after Laal Singh Chaddha fails at box office? Know the truth