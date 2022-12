Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Bollywood's popular couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput cannot keep their hands off each other and often indulge in PDA. Mira shared a picture as she gave a sneak peek into their Diwali celebrations. In one of the snap, Mira and Shahid were seen sharing a steamy lip lock and netizens trolled them massively. Netizens reminded them that it was Diwali and not valentines day.