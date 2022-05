Image credit: Instagram/ Saba Ali Khan

Jeh Ali Khan’s bond with his brother and sister

Jeh Ali Khan is the youngest born of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. It is the youngest of Saif’s kids. Jeh Ali Khan is the apple of everyone’s eyes being a toddler. The little munchkin’s bond with sibling Taimur Ali Khan and cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is sheer delight. Jeh, Inaaya and Tim’s bua jaan, Saba Ali Khan, keep sharing pictures of the little ones on her Instagram handle. And they are just too cute for words. Saba Ali Khan recently shared new pictures of Tim and Jeh’s playdate and they are too adorable for words.