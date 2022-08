Image credit: Google

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her first child Taimur Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. Last year, they turned parents again and were blessed with one more baby boy, Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena was 40 years old when Jeh was born. But well, she isn’t the only Bollywood beauty to embrace motherhood in her 40s.